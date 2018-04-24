MGSF discusses 7th Pay with MP

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23 : A delegation of Manipur Government Services Federation, led by its president Dr M Rajendra, advisor H Yaima and Purjit, had a detailed discussion with Rajya Sabha MP, K Bhabananda, ex-president of BJP, Th Chaoba, BJP vice president Kikhonbou and Th Basanta along with office bearers, today regarding implementation of 7th Pay in the State.

A press release issued by the general secretary of the federation stated that during the discussion, the delegation was informed that Chief Minister N Biren Singh will visit Delhi soon to settle the issue of extra financial implications and to implement the same. The delegation expressed dissatisfaction towards the Government’s plan to have the matter looked into by another committee even though the fitment committee had already submitted its report to the State Government.

However, K Bhabananda expressed willingness to immediately arrange for a joint discussion to be held between the Chief Minister and the federation, it added and lauded the State Government for taking up steps to resolve the issue in a peaceful manner.