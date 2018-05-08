MGSF serves ultimatum to Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 7: Manipur Government Services Federation has submitted an ultimatum to the Chief Minister threatening to launch various agitations, including mass casual leave, due to the State Government’s failure to take up any tangible actions regarding implementation of 7th Pay in the State.

According to a source from the federation, representatives of the federation met Chief Minister N Biren Singh on March 7 wherein the CM assured to implement 7th Pay at the earliest.

However, due to lack of positive response from the Government’s side, the federation again submitted a memorandum to the State Government on March 22. The source mentioned that respecting the assurance of the CM, the federation had refrained from launching any agitation during the hectic time of the end of the financial year 2017-18. On the other hand, it mentioned that the federation had urged the Chief Secretary to relay the issue to the Chief Minister so as to put pressure on the Prime Minister, before April 30. It further mentioned that as per the decision taken during the general body meeting of the federation yesterday, the federation will launch mass casual leave on May 11, cease work strike from May 16 and lock all offices from May 21, if the State Government fails to provide any positive stand regarding the implementation of 7th Pay in the State.

On the other hand, the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO staged a sit-in-protest near the DIPR office in pursuit of its demand for 7th Pay today.