MGSF warns

IMPHAL, Jan 23: The Manipur Government Services’ Federation has demanded the State Government to bring an early settlement to the demands raised by the association after the two days mass casual leave followed by cease work strike for the welfare of the State Government employees, teachers, workers and pensioners.

A press release issued by the president of the federation strongly condemned the State Government for not initiating an early settlement of the issue and demanded the authority concerned to do the needful before the situation turns ugly.

It added that if the situation continues then the federation along with its allies will launch cease work strike from January 29.