MHA studies State’s situation

IMPHAL, Dec 22: With Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in the chair, officials of the Ministry and security agencies today held a meeting and discussed about the UNC’s indefinite economic blockade and the resultant critical situation prevailing in the State.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry today sent a letter to Chief Minister O Ibobi which assured that the Central Government would provide necessary assistance to the State Government to get the economic blockade lifted.

Due preparations have also been started to bring back loaded trucks and tankers now stranded at Jiribam with Central Para Military Forces sent by the Central Government acting as escorts.

However, there is no report for any such arrangement for escorting vehicles from Mao to Imphal.