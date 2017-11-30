MHF extends financial assistance

IMPHAL, Nov 29: Continuing with providing financial assistance to heart patients of the State, founder of Manipur Heart Foundation (MHF), Dr L Shyamkishore donated a sum of Rs 10, 000 to H Tombi Devi of Toubul, Bishnupur district on November 7 for the treatment expense of her 6 years old son’s heart problem.

According to a press release from MHF, Tombi Devi expressed her happiness and gratitude to the foundation for the financial help.

Dr Shyamkishore stated that the foundation will continue to provide financial assistance to the people belonging to BPL family and economically weaker section admitted in Government or Government recognised private hospitals for medical, device or operative treatment of various heart diseases.

The release said generous donation from philanthropists and people of the State to the foundation is welcome to help those heart patients who are in need of financial assistance for various treatments.

For such assistance, heart patients or parents have to apply along with relevant documents to the office of MHF president near SKY Hospital, Imphal West, it added.