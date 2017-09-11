MHGMU tie IYDO

Imphal, Sep 10: MHGMU Hatta held IYDO Ninghthou-manai to a goalless draw in the the 7th league match played today in the Ngangkham Memorial Second Division Football League 2017 orga-nised under the aegis of Imphal East District Football Asso-ciation at ABA Kshetrigao ground.

Both the teams were equally matched and played very tightly. Sanman Ali and Sarfaraj ALI of IYDO were yellow carded in the 27th and 54th minutes respectively.

UDO Heingang will face SSC Sekta tommo-rrow at 1 pm at the same ground.