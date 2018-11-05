MHRC advises on hand-cuffing prisoners

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Manipur Human Rights Commission has recommended the jail authorities to handcuff prisoners while taking them to hospital or Court only after obtaining due written permission from the Magistrate or Court concerned.

The recommendation was made by MHRC acting Chairperson Khaidem Mani during the proceeding of a suo motto case which was taken up in connection with the incident in which a Professor of Manipur University was brought to JNIMS with his hands cuffed on October 11.

It may be mentioned that after report of the incident was published in various media, MHRC took up a suo motto case on October 16 apart from directing the DGP, Manipur to submit a report regarding the incident.

For the DGP, the IGP (Training/HR/RTI) submitted a report to the commission on October 28 and during today’s hearing, the commission expressed satisfaction at the report.

MHRC also ruled that the recommendation of the commission should be followed in letter and spirit and later the case was closed.

The police inquiry report submitted to the commission mainly contained details about the investigation concerning the handcuffing incident. Mention may be made that on the day the commission took up a suo motto case, ADGP (Prisons) suspended three jail staff namely Laljason Gangte, L Robindro and Sailem Wungkhai. On October 18, the ADGP (Prisons) issued an order whereby tying prisoners with any form of ropes or chains while taking them to hospital or Court was banned.

A copy of today’s proceedings were also sent to the DGP, ADGP (Prisons), SP of Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, High Court Bar Association of Manipur and All Manipur Bar Association.