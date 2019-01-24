MHRC directs

IMPHAL, Jan 23: Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has instructed the DGP of Manipur Police to submit a report concerning a petition filed by one Anoubam (o) RK Anjana Devi of Langthabal Kunja Awang Leikai in connection with the refusal by the OC of Singjamei PS and his superior police officer to register an FIR against some people involved in a mob violence incident. MHRC Acting Chairperson Khaidem Mani registered the case under the Protection of Human Rights Act 1993 for inquiry and instructed the DGP Manipur Police to submit an enquiry report to the Commission on or before February 22. The Commission then fixed the same day (February 22) for the next hearing.