MHRC takes note

IMPHAL, Sep 14 : The Manipur Human Rights Commission has taken cognizance of the brutal killing of Md Farooque Khan by a mob at Tharoijam Awang Leikai under Patsoi PS in the wee hours of September 13 on the suspicion of him being a vehicle lifter.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the killing, MHRC has asked the DGP to inquire into the matter and submit a report on or before September 22.