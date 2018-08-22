MHRD approves MoA in toto MU stir likely to be suspended

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21: All the terms of the Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) signed by Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), State Govt’s Commissioner (Higher & Technical Education) and presidents of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren and his council of Ministers on August 16 have been approved in toto by the Union HRD Minister.

In the light of the new development, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA are likely to suspend their agitation in the next few days.

According to an office memorandum issued by Registrar in-charge Prof M Shyamkesho, the Union HRD Minister’s approval has been corroborated by VC in-charge Prof W Vishwanath who recently visited the office of MHRD.

All the terms of the MoA including clause D which reads “That during the period of enquiry and until follow up action taken on the enquiry report by the competent authority preferably within a period of 15 days, Prof AP Pandey will be on leave” have been approved by the Union HRD Minister.

Moreover, ‘two member enquiry committee’ should be read as ‘independent two member enquiry committee’ wherever this term is used in the order issued by MHRD on August 17, said the office memorandum.

Meanwhile, a joint meeting of MUSU, MUTA and MUSA was held this evening and the office memorandum issued by the Registrar in-charge regarding rectification of the MHRD order was discussed at length, informed a source.

Considering the new developments, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA are likely to suspend their agitation within the next couple of days.