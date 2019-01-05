MHRO urges boundary demarcation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 4 : The Manipur Human Rights Organisation (MHRO) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate necessary procedures to demarcate the Indo-Myanmar boundary for the last time and revert Kabaw Valley within the territory of India.

A memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister by the MHRO today pointed out that Kabaw Valley measuring 7000 square miles originally belonged to Manipur before it was leased to Burma under the Treaty of Yandaboo, 1826.

As compensation for the loss of Kabaw Valley, Manipur used to receive Sicca Rupees 500 per month from the Government of Burma. The payment of compensation by the Government of India continued up to August 15, 1947.

After the merger of Manipur with the Dominion of India on October 15, 1949, the payment of compensation to Manipur stopped on the logic that Manipur had become a part of India. However, the Government of Burma was still paying rent of Kabaw Valley to the Government of India, MHRO said.

While the Government of India never took up any plausible effort for reversion of the leased out territory to Burma to India, no more lease money was given to India after then Burmese leader U Nu and Prime Minister Jawaharlal reached an agreement in 1953. It seemed that the transfer of Kabaw Valley to Burma was completed by then.

Yet, the Supreme Court had pointed out that no Prime Minister can transfer any land of the country to any other country.

Many years later, the Illustrated Weekly of India in its April 7-13, 1985 issue reported that in the Nehru-U Nu Accord of 1953, the territory in question (Kabaw Valley) should be held under the joint ownership or condominium between India and Burma.

Pointing out that the borders of India and Myanmar have not been fully settled yet, the MHRO urged the Prime Minister to instruct the appropriate authorities to continue payment of lease money by the Government of Burma to Manipur.

It also appealed to the Prime Minister to re-examine the Nehru-U Nu Accord of 1953 concerning Kabaw Valley and bring forth the terms of the agreement in the open for transparency and examination by the people of India, particularly the people of Manipur.

The MHRO further urged the Prime Minister to redefine, re-negotiate and rectify the Indo-Burma Agreement, 1953 and ensure reversion of Kabaw Valley within the territory of India.