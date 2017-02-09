Mid Point, MSA enter final in contrasting styles

IMPHAL, Feb 8 : Mid Point SA Pungdongbam edged into the final of the U-14 THAU Mini and Sub-Junior Football tournament eking out a narrow win via the tie break against TBSFA, Tabungkhok at THAU ground today while in the U-17 group, MSA Thangmeiband demolished NYC Thangmeiband by the margin of 6-0 to waltz into the final.

In the U-14 match, both teams started warily testing each other with neither team really opening up their game.

The battle to control the midfield was intense with some good running down the flanks.

With both teams relying more on keeping their citadel intact, the battle was confined mostly to the mid field with some long passes down the flanks.

The defence line of both teams did well to keep the rival in check with some sharp marking.

Mid Point finally got their acts together and started playing with a purpose, exploiting the weak links in the defence of TBSFA.

Collecting the ball at the mid field, it was floated to the flank and a quick run saw the ball being taken deep into the territory of TBSFA.

Controlling the ball and not losing momentum the ball was floated into the penalty area where Jetli was well positioned to take a sharp shot that beat the custodian of TBSFA hands down to help Mid Point go one up in the 24th minute of the match.

The one goal deficit jolted the players of TBSFA and they started playing to a plan with some incisive runs down the flank and good passing in the mid field.

In the 40th minute the ball went to Th Puyabon who was well positioned inside the penalty box.

Neatly controlling the ball, Puyabon let go a power packed shot that disturbed the net and brought his team, TBSFA back into the match.

Thereafter the match petered off to a tame draw with both teams preferring to keep their citadel intact.

The tie break was resorted to and here the players from Mid Point kept their cool and out of five kicks managed to convert two goals.

On the other hand, nerve did TBSFA in and the five penalty takers shot wide handing the match to Mid Point.

In the U-17 class of the tournament, it was MSA Thangmeiband all the way as they scored at will and toyed around with the hapless NYC, Thangmeiband.

The floodgates opened in the 30th minute with L Ajit found the net with a crisp shot.

L Benyjohnson added one more in the 36th minute followed by L Premson in the 42nd minute.

A Anilkumar scored in the 43rd minute and S Ronaldo added another in the 54th minute.

K Johnson completed the rout in the 60th minute to hand out a crushing 6-0 defeat to NYC Thangmeiband.