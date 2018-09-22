Midnight rape, say MUTA, MUSU, MUSA

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 21: Decrying that all the students active in the movement for removal of VC Prof A Pandey were hunted like criminals in all hostels of MU last night, MUTA and MUSA have asserted that the massive military operation was a ‘midnight rape of the sanctity of Manipur University’.

The ‘midnight rape’ was followed by picking up of teachers from their quarters. More than 90 students and six teachers have been locked up in various police stations, said a press release issued by MUTA and MUSA.

Such fascist, anti-democratic, anti-academic and anti-people move by the State security forces speaks volumes of the character of both the State Government and the Central Government, it said.

It conveyed that an emergency meeting of the Joint Action Committee of Manipur University community was held today with MUTA president Prof I Tomba in the chair. The meeting emphasised that the order of appointment of Prof K Yugindro as Pro-VC is illegal and absolutely untenable. The meeting resolved that the attack on the sanctity of Manipur University by the State security forces on the night of September 20 be condemned as a heinous crime of the worst kind in any academic campus in the world. Condemning the alleged dastardly act of Prof Yugindro and Prof M Shyamkesho, the meeting resolved to boycott them from all future engagements of the university community. Strongly condemning the midnight raid, Manipur University Students Union (MUSU) has warned that it will take up necessary action to face the gross injustice against the university community.

A press release issued by the finance secretary of MUSU today mentioned that yesterday Pro VC Yugindro and Professor M Shyamkesho along with security personnel came to Manipur University to take charge as the VC.

However, MUSU, MUTA and MUSA prevented them from doing so, it stated and added that both parties came to an understanding after which the Pro VC left, after signing a written document with the university community.

But in a shocking turn of event, police personnel raided Manipur University boys hostels at around midnight and arrested several students and teachers after causing much mayhem, MUSU alleged and added that the union does not take the matter lightly. Alleging the incident as the tactic of the State and the Central Governments to destroy the sanctity of the university, MUSU added that it will launch various agitation in the interest of the students and the people as the State Government has failed to act positively.