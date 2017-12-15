Migratory birds rescued

Kakching: Kakching police on Tuesday, rescued 12 migratory birds during a regular frisking at Wabagai Lamkhei. Seeing policemen frisking, a two wheeler vehicle fled the scene throwing a plastic bag away. Later, the police found the migratory birds all tied up inside the bag. Three birds were found dead inside the bag. The birds consists of four Moor hens, 1 Rail, 10 Rudy breasted crake. The birds will be relocated to its natural habitat once minor injuries are treated, said PFA. People for Animal lauded the police for its effort.