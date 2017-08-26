Minister bats for closer cultural ties with Tripura

IMPHAL, Aug 25 (DIPR):Art & Culture Minister L Jayantakumar has said that the historical and cultural relationships between Mani-pur and Tripura specially with Manipuris settled in Tripura, should be main-tained.

Addressing a press meet today at his Old Secretariat office, Jayantakumar Singh said that the cultural affinity and shared historical attachment between the Tripura Manipuris and the State can’t be ignored.

Notably, the Minister attended “Tripura Manipuri Cultural Meet-2017” which was held recently at Agar-tala.

Narrating his experience about his first visit to Tri-pura as Art & Culture Minister, Jayantakumar expressed his desire to renovate and upgrade Ibudhou Puthiba Shanglen and Major Chongtha Miya Ningsing Khubham at Agartala.

Rs 1.5 lakh has also been sanctioned by the Manipur State Government for Ibu-dhou Puthiba Haraoba Festival as a part of the initiative to promote Manipuri art and culture in Tripura, he added.

He also said that the proposal of the Tripura Mani- puris for the construction of a guest house at Agartala will be considered with the Chief Minister.

He had conveyed his endorsement of the proposal to the representatives of Tripura Manipuris, he added.

The Minister also appreciated the people of Tripura for preserving their cultural identities. He also appealed to the people of Manipur to be aware of the feelings and aspiration of the minority Manipuri in Tripura.