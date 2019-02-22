Minister blames dam for water pollution

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 21: Stating that the water of Thoubal River has become highly polluted or muddy after the sluicegates of Thoubal Project dam were shut, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar today informed the Manipur Legislative Assembly that he has been asking the Water Resources Minister to open the sluicegates and release water from the dam.

Responding to a query raised by Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar about the number of sand quarries located in Thoubal River, Shyamkumar stated that there 12 sand quarries and steps have been initiated to check quarrying sand in illegal manner.

Raising a number of related questions, Surjakumar said that 30 to 40 villages spread across 6/7 Assembly Constituencies are dependent on Thoubal River for their requirements.

However, Thoubal River water is now thick with mud and its colour has become brownish.

Saying that he has no intention of enforcing a complete ban on sand quarrying activities which are done for survival, Surjakumar highlighted the urgent need to check the growth of sand trader mafias.

The Thoubal River is so polluted and muddy that it is no longer feed for consumption by cattle and watering vegetables, he said.

He went on to ask how much revenue was earned from the 12 quarrying sites identified by the Government and whether the ongoing work diverting the course of the river is done with due permission of the Government.

Responding to the queries, Shyamkumar said that the quarrying sites were identified by Forest and Environment Department while quarrying permits were issued by Industries Department. When the sluicegates of Thoubal Project Dam were not shut, there was no change to the river current. Thoubal River became polluted after its current became too slow or stagnant following the shutting of the dam’s sluicegates, Shyamkumar said.

Another factor contributing to the pollution of Thoubal River is washing of sand inside the river. Once water held up by the dam is released, polluted water will flow down the river and there will be unpolluted water, he added.