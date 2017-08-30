Minister N Kayisii stresses on the importance of culture in ascertaining one’s identity

SENAPATI, Aug 29 :“Knowing one’s own culture is to know one’s own identity”, stated Tribal and Hills Areas Development Minister N Kayisii during a felicitating programme held today at Tadubi Town Hall today under the aegis of Mao Academy.

The felicitation was organised for rank holders of Mao La (Mao language) in HSLC and HSSLC examination conducted by BOSEM and COHSEM.

The event was attended by Tribal and Hills Areas Development Minister N Kayisii as chief guest, Controller of Examination, BOSEM L Phulchand Meitei as special guest and Joint Secretary of COHSEM Babudham Sapamcha as guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, N Kayisi stated said, “As a child begins to learn the first step from his parents or guardians, a society learns to nurture and grow from its culture and tradition and added that having a mother tongue is one of the chief components of culture”.

To learn one’s own dialect is essential to know one’s own culture and tradition, he asserted.

He said, “One’s own culture and tradition can be best taught in one’s own language and preserving and promoting indigenous language like Mao La can help the natives to communicate and express meaningfully to achieve their aspirations”.

He lauded the Mao Academy, board members of both the present and past, and the pioneers who contributed and worked hard in making Mao La a progressive language in the State.

Hriizhoni Hriili of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Maram secured 96 per cent and Asiisii Saloni of Asufii Christian Institute, Punanamei secured 95 per cent in Mao La in the last exams conducted by BOSEM and COHSEM while the toppers were awarded Rs 10,000/- and a citation each by the Mao Academy.

Rev Dr L Kholi invoked a blessing prayer after the award ceremony while the Mao Council and Mao Students’ Union also welcomed the language toppers.

Chairperson of Modern College, Kohima A Kaisa Hekha donated a laptop to Mao Academy in memory of (L) Dr S Hekha, who was also a member of the Academy and M D of Model Christian College, Kohima SP Francis also donated a laptop to Mao Academy on the occasion. Board members of Mao Academy, SDO Tadubi, representatives of Mao Council and Mao Students’ Union along with Civil Organizations leaders and elders participated in the programme.

Special activities presented by St Joseph’s High School (Tadubi), Baptist English High School (Shajouba), Asufii Christian Institute (Punanamei), St Xavier’s High School (Makhan), Mount Gibeon Higher Secondary School (Tadubi), Okai Academy (Rabunamei), and St Joseph’s High School (Shajouba) marked the occasion.