Minister seeks 100 pc funding

IMPHAL, Sep 19: Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Moirangthem Okendro today urged the Government of India to provide 100 per cent funding for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the North East region in general and Manipur in particular in view of the limited resources these States have.

He was speaking at a conference of RD&PR Ministers of different States held today at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Assam.

The conference was chaired by Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Speaking at the conference, M Okendro said that States like Manipur which have limited resources found it difficult to produce States’ matching share of 10 per cent for implementing central sponsored schemes.

These States faced lots of difficulties in implementing different central sponsored schemes as they could not release their matching share of 10 per cent (of the total project cost).

The Union Rural Development Ministry has approved Rs 2492 crore for taking 392 different works under phase XI of PMGSY. Manipur would be facing a hard to mobilise its matching share of 10 per cent for the Rs 2492 crore approved by the Ministry, Okendro said.