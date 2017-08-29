Ministerial team inspects Heirok CHC

Imphal, Aug 28 (DIPR): A ministerial team led by Health & Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar Singh inspected Heirok Community Health Centre today.

The ministerial team comprising of Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh, MLA S Subhaschandra Singh, DC Thoubal, Additional Director (Health) Dr Manikanta Singh and other medical staff met and interacted with the doctors and staff of Heirok CHC.

In the interaction, the Health Minister assured that steps will be taken up to provide all the basic necessities including infrastructures.

Expressing his deep dissatisfaction regarding the new CHC building which is under construction, the Minister said that the concerned will be called up and necessary steps will be taken up to complete the structure.

The Health Minister sought public cooperation to take up new schemes and also suggested that the people needs to be attentive to make any governmental schemes a success. Seeing the pathetic condition of the building, Th Radheshyam expressed that the present structure of the CHC will no longer be useful to the public and a new and better project may be more beneficial.

Jayantakr attends 12th foundation day of Friends

Art & culture Minister L Jayantakumar Singh said that one should feel proud for doing the best. Attending the 12th Foundation Day Celebration of Friends as chief guest, the Minister said that concept of feeling proud should not be taken as negative, it needs guts and egos for doing positive activities, he added.

The Minister said that the State is rich in resources of different kinds such as sports, arts and culture. The present day parents are more aware of their children talents and chose the right path for them. He further said that sports stars are very popular in society apart from earning big incomes.

Jayanta also appealed to the people of Heirok to maintain their courageous spirit, any grievances will de readily heard at any time ,he added. Different items like wheelchair, gas cylinder ,stoves, books and other gifts were also distributed as a part of the programme.

Education Minister Th Radheshyam Singh presided the function while MLA S Subhaschandra Singh graced the function as guest of honour, DC Thoubal. Nabakishore Singh, Additional Director Dr Manikanta, elected members of Heirok and Shikhong Sekmai Nagar Panchayat were also present in the function.