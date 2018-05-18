Ministers inspect Imphal River banks

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 17: A Ministerial team comprising of Revenue Minister Karam Shyam, IFC Minister Letpao Haokip, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Tribal Affairs & Hills Minister N Kayisii today went up to Kangpokpi today and inspected Imphal River banks and encroachments.

In tandem with the ongoing dredging work along the course of Imphal River in the valley area, and reinforcement of its embankments, the Ministerial team directed officials concerned to evict all encroachers and dismantle illegal structures built by them.

The team first stopped at Awang Sekmai and Chalbung but they did not see any encroachment or illegal structures on either banks of the river.

But on reaching Kangpokpi Bridge, they saw a number of illegal structures including dwelling houses to the northern side of the bridge.

Speaking to media persons during the inspection trip, Revenue Minister Karam Shyam said that dredging of Imphal River bed and reinforcement of its embankments done at the instruction of Chief Minister N Biren proved quite beneficial when the river’s water volume surged dramatically recently following incessant rainfall for four/five days.

He said that their inspection trip was driven by a vision to check construction of illegal structures on Imphal River banks such as houses, cattle/pig pens, latrines etc so as to make river clean.

He said that a notification would be issued shortly to evict all encroachers and dismantle all illegal structures.

Letpao Haokip said that the State witnessed floods five times last year within the span of a short period. The incumbent Government launched the exercise of dredging Imphal river bed and reinforcement of its embankments so as to minimise the scourge of floods.

Dredging of Imphal River has been completed and the same exercise would be launched along Nambul River and Waishel Maril.

Garbage and plastic materials collected on Nambul River between Yangoi Karong and Toupokpi would be removed using Watermaster (amphibious multipurpose dredger), he said.

He then appealed to all the citizens to give up the habit of throwing plastic bottles and disposing waste materials into rivers. Keeping rivers free from such waste materials would help check floods apart from making the rivers clean.

As per the Flood Plain Zoning Act 1978, no structures can be built on river banks. According to the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act, no patta can be issued against any plot on river beds or banks.

It is a matter of great concern that many people built several structures including houses on river beds and banks, he rued.

Encroachers who have been occupying the banks of Imphal River at Kangpokpi area would given 45 days to dismantle all their structures. After the expiry of this period, the Government would demolish all the structures, he warned.

Demolition of these structures would save thousands of lives and properties in future, Letpao asserted.

He categorically stated that there is no question of discrimination when it comes to demolition of structures built on river banks.

There are some petitions filed at Courts against the Government’s move to remove illegal structures from river banks but the Government has filed caveats. The Government would either pay compensation or provide alternative sites, he added.