Ministry says no fund for land compensation

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 23: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Nitin Gadkari has categorically told Chief Minister N Biren that the Central Government is not in a position to sanction any fund for payment of land compensation for State Highways already expanded and later upgraded to National Highways.

A letter sent by Nitin Gadkari to N Biren said that the Central Government will not sanction any fund for payment of compensation for lands acquired for expansion of State Highways although the State Highways have been notified as National Highways.

It remarked that the land acquisition estimates submitted by the State authorities are exorbitantly high. The rate proposed for compensation in lieu of permanent structures is as high as Rs 38,000 per square metre with regard to the four-laning work of Imphal-Moreh road, said Gadkari.

Due to these exorbitant and unjustifiable estimates, the funds could not be released leading to annulment of tender process of the particular package, conveyed the Union Minister.

The letter pointed out that land acquisition proceedings have been undertaken for the Right of Way (ROW) of roads which includes the already existing erstwhile State Highway which should not have been accounted in these land acquisition proceedings as it was the responsibility of the State to have handed over the road when it was declared as a National Highway free from all encumbrances and liability for payment of compensation for the RoW (land compensation) for the existing State Highway rested with the State Government.

For the road stretch from Km 350 to Km 395 of NH 39, the appointed date is yet to be given to the contractor as the requisite ROW/land is not available till date where the compensation for the same has already been deposited with the State Government, the letter further pointed out.

NHIDCL is involved in execution of projects of more than Rs 30,000 crore in the North East but there have been instances in the past when threatening calls have been made to the contractors and the consultants for extortion of money, Nitin Gadkari said. He continued that there were instances of kidnapping of officials and workers involved in the construction which not only raised the amounts of bid but also deterred serious bidders from bidding apart from delaying the projects.

“As entire cost relating to the projects is being borne by NHIDCL, I expect the State to come forward and take initiative to provide necessary support in terms of security and safety of people involved in different projects in the State including staff of Ministry/NHIDCL, contractors and consultants”, reads the Union Minister’s letter.

It further conveyed that land acquisition proceedings for upgradation works of all National Highways in Manipur need to be reviewed at the level of the Chief Minister.