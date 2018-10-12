Minor girl alleges rape by uncle

Our Correspondent

Jiribam, Oct 11: In a shocking incident, a 13 year-old minor girl was allegedly raped by her maternal uncle at his residence in Jiribam district.

The incident allegedly happened after the uncle brought the girl from her home on the pretext of making her cook food for his children on September 21 at around 12 noon.

As per victim’s mother, the accused is her younger brother who is also a father of 3 children. The accused is a widower.

Narrating the incident, the girl’s mother said that the accused came to her house and told her that he had to go for a work somewhere and had no one to cook food and look after his three children.

He requested her to send the girl so that she could prepare meal for his children and stay at his house in his absence.

“I trusted my younger brother and sent my little girl to baby-sit the children,” she said and alleged that her brother took advantage of the minor and raped her ‘shattering all social relation and obligation’ in the night when the minor was asleep. The next morning, the uncle tried to rape her again, but the minor escaped and narrated the entire ordeal to her mother.

The victim’s family approached Jiribam Police Station on October 9 and lodged an FIR. The police have arrested the accused and registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Jiribam PS.

The minor victim girl has been sent for a medical examination and her statement will be recorded soon, said police.