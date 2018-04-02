Minor girl kidnapped

IMPHAL, Apr 2: A minor girl of Irong Chesaba has been kidnapped by a man from Cachar district, Assam and their whereabouts could not be traced till the time of filing this report.

According to a press release issued by OC of Mayang Imphal police station Shivakanta Kshetrimayum, one Md Sanahan (28) s/o Md Jamer of Munshigram & Dholugram village, Cachar district Assam allegedly kidnapped a minor girl from Irong Chesaba on February 21.

On that day the minor girl was going to the parental house of her mother and she didn’t return home since then. Accordingly, a missing report was lodged on February 27 at Mayang Imphal Police Station and subsequently a case was taken up for investigation after registering an FIR.

Based on a reliable source, it was learnt that the victim girl was kidnapped by the accused, Md Sanahan from Maibam Palli area who whisked her away with other co-accused persons in a Maruti van and kept her concealed at some unknown place.

Later on, through some sources, it was revealed that the victim girl was kept at Munshigram & Dholugram village, Cachar district by the accused person in collusion with his family members and unknown associates of the locality.

Thereafter, a team of police officers of Mayang Imphal PS and Wangoi PS along with Jiribam Police and Lakhipur Police went to Munshigram & Dholugram village to arrest the accused.

However, the prime accused person and the victim girl were kept concealed by his family members and other relatives in order to escape from police arrest.

It is suspected that the accused might have left Cachar district along with the victim girl.

Nonetheless other co-accused persons who are involved in this conspiracy and helped the prime accused person in evading police arrest have been arrested.

They have been brought to Mayang Imphal Police Station for further investigation after taking Transit Remand from SDJM(M), Lakhipur, Assam, conveyed the press release.