Minor girl ‘raped’, accused remanded

IMPHAL, Aug 25: Despite the establishment of a special fast track Court by the State Government for tackling crimes against women, the rate of such crimes has increased day by day as yesterday afternoon, a 21 year old individual allegedly raped a minor girl at Khurai under Porompat police station.

The accused, Ngairang-bam Bhubaneshor (21) s/o Rajen of Khurai Lairikyeng-bam Leikai, was produced before Court with an FIR by women police station Imphal East under section 4 of PCSO Act and remanded to police custody.

It is reported that the accused had met the victim while she was returning back from school and had offered to take her home.

After reaching the victim’s home, the accused allegedly raped her taking advantage of the absence of people and family members at the house.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother went to school to take the minor girl home but after failing to find her there, she (the mother) returned home. However, she found the accused at her residence and when she asked what he was doing there, he replied that he was looking for some one and left the place in a hurry.

The victim’s mother, then, found her daughter crying and she came out running to catch the accused but he had managed to escape from the place.

Later, the family members of the victim and the locals lodged a complaint to women police station, Imphal East and Bhubaneshor was arrested from near his residence at around 6 pm yesterday.

Medical examinations of the alleged accused and the victim girl were conducted at JNIMS Forensic Medical Science, Porompat.