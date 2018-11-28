Minor killed, 15 including Jap Natls hurt in mishap

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, Nov 27 : A 14 year old boy died on the spot while 15 passengers including a Japanese National and his female friend sustained injuries when a tourist bus they were travelling plunged into a deep gorge near Kangpokpi district headquarters today at around 11.20 am.

The Airbus (MN01-1944) was heading towards Imphal from Dimapur with luggages of around 20 passengers before it plunged into an approximately 50 metre deep gorge in between Changoubung village and Kangpokpi along National Highway–2.

The minor boy identified as Ningthoujam Momocha, son of Kumar (driver of the ill-fated bus) from Khangabok, Thoubal died instantly on the spot while 15 other passengers including the Japanese National who came to visit Ima Keithel at Imphal sustained injuries while some escaped unhurt in the accident.

The body of the minor boy was recovered by Kangpokpi police while the injured persons were brought to district hospital Kangpokpi where they were given medical treatment with the help of the local people and Kangpokpi police.

Speaking to media persons at the Kangpokpi district hospital, the Japanese lad identified as Futa Matsui (according to his passport and Visa) said that the lady identified as Kanako Ikai is his girlfriend and they came to visit Ima Keithel for shopping and other purposes.

The other injured victims as per details available at the hospital are Stalone Aimol of Ngairong, Tengnoupal district; S Khamting Aimol of Aimol Satu village, Tengnoupal district; Dilbung Renghong Lamkang of Angkhelchayeng, Chandel dist.; Thanglenmang Baite of Hengkeng, CCpur; Kaikhohao Baite of Leisanbung, CCpur; Ngamkhogin Baite of B Phaicham, CCpur; Thangdoumang Baite of B Phaicham, CCpur; Ngami of Ukhrul; Ningam Haoshinwun of Ukhrul; Dearboy Mashangve of Ukhrul; Ramngachan Mahukva of Ukhrul; Kumar of Khangabok Thoubal (Bus Driver) and Seiboigin Vaiphei of Motbung.

Dr Rangitabali Waikhom, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kangpokpi with her SDC (HQ), Kaigoulal Kipgen, MCS, immediately rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The DC hurt her knees and hands while climbing down the deep gorge to get to the bus which had fallen down the deep gorge.

Apart from the district administration and Kangpokpi police, Kangpokpi Town Committee, Kangpokpi Women Welfare Organization and Kangpokpi Youth Union provided maximum hospitality to the injured such as food, tea and snacks and helped the victims find their luggage safe.

They also accompanied the referred victims till Imphal.