Mishap claims 1

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 6: A woman pillion rider was killed after the vehicle she was riding was struck by a truck at Kongkhang, under Tengnoupal district, at around 10.45 am today.

According to a source, the deceased woman has been identified as Keisham Thoibi (30) of Chingmeirong Lei Ingkhol (staying at Sangakpham).

The source continued that the unfortunate accident occurred when the motorcycle driven by one Md Raushan Khan (50) from Phundrei, and on which she was perched as the pillion rider, was struck by a truck, while they were enroute towards Moreh.

Md Raushan was rushed to a nearby hospital for necessary treatment and a case has been registered at Tengnoupal PS.