Mishap claims 2

IMPHAL, May 21: Two women were killed and one woman sustained serious injuries when the two wheeler moped they were travelling on met an accident near the inter village road from Nambol to Sadu Chiru waterfall, today.

According to a reliable information, the trio was returning from Sadu Chiru Water fall when the accident occurred.

Two of them died on the spot.

The deceased are identified as Nongmaithem Rebita alias Inaobi (19) d/o Raghumani and Nongmaithem Sunela Devi (20) d/o N Okendro, both from Nachou Awang Maning Leikai.

The injured woman, who is undergoing treatment at RIMS hospital, is identified as Nongmaithem Romila alias Abem Devi w/o N Sonamani of Nachou Awang Maning Leikai.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at RIMS morgue for post mortem.