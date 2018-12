By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 13: A motorcycle borne youth was killed instantly after his motorcycle collided with an oil tanker at Chajing, under Singjamei PS, along Imphal-Moreh road today.

Even though the deceased youth has not been properly identified, an ID card found in his possession described the rider as one Md Arif Billa (23) s/o Ayub Khan of Khabeisoi Mamang Leikai.

The dead body was picked up by police and deposited at RIMS morgue for necessary post mortem.