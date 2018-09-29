IMPHAL, Sep 28 : The State level Kut Committee (SLKC) Manipur will be organising the State level Kut 2018 for two days from October 31 at Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi.

A press release issued by secretary of State level Kut Committee Manipur stated that different competitions as well as indigenous sports including ‘High jump over live Mithun’ (a family of Buffalo) and playing of traditional musical instruments will feature on the first day’s programme while pure folk dance show and beauty pageant along with modern musical session will mark as the main events of November 1.

It stated that the screening of candidates for the Miss Kut contest will be held on October 7 at 1st Manipur Rifles’ Banquet Hall Imphal at 10.30 am.

Entry forms and other details for the contest can be availed from the screening venue, it added.