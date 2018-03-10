Miss Manipur Queen to be held

IMPHAL, Mar 9: Miss Manipur Queen 2018, a beauty pageant aimed at providing a platform for candidates to participate in Miss India beauty pageant, will be held at Manipur Trade and Expo Centre, Lamboikhongnang-khong, tomorrow.

Speaking to media persons, prior to the audition of the beauty pageant at Gold’s Gym, Singjamei Chinga-mathak, designer, stylist and make up artiste Robert Naorem said that event has been organised with necessary approval from the organisers of the Miss India beauty pageant and is aimed at providing a platform for the candidates to take part in the Miss India beauty pageant.

Three candidates will be selected from tomorrow’s event. Along with Belinda Maisnam and Navneet Kaur who were selected by FBB (fashion retailer) through the campus princess programme, they will represent Manipur in the audition for FBB Colours Femina Miss India 2018 which will be held in Guwahati on March 11, Robert Naorem explained.

He further added that participation in the Miss India pageant will enable the candidates to showcase the beauty and culture of Manipur to the international audiences.

Robert Naorem also explained that Miss Manipur Queen 2018 has no connection whatsoever with other beauty pageants like Miss Manipur, and the event has been organised for the sole purpose of selecting eligible candidates for participating in the Miss India pageant.

There will be no entry fee for tomorrow’s Miss Manipur Queen 2018, he added and appealed to the people to offer support and cooperation.