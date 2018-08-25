Missing arms case from Arms Kote of 2nd MR Saikul MLA arrested, taken into judicial custody

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24: National Investigation Agency (NIA) formally arrested Congress MLA of Saikul, Yamthong Haokip today morning in connection with the missing arms case of 2nd Manipur Rifles from the Arms Kote and produced him before the Special Court NIA Manipur which remanded the MLA to judicial custody till September 7.

The Court also gave necessary direction to admit the arrested MLA in the security ward of JNIMS Hospital.

MLA Yamthong Haokip was produced before the Special NIA Court by an NIA team along with a prayer for judicial remand for further investigation of the case.

The Special PP, NIA, submitted that during the course of investigation regarding the missing arms case from 2nd Manipur Rifles, Arms Kote and while recording the confessional statement of some of the accused individuals who were arrested, it was revealed that Yamthong Haokip had received several consignments of 9mm pistols which went missing from the 2nd Manipur Rifle Arms Kote and even delivered some of the weapons to Ngamthang Haokip, Saitu MLA and David Hangshing, chairman of the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA).

The Special PP NIA also submitted that custodial interrogation of Yamthong Haokip is not required at the present but prayed for reserving the right to take the MLA into police custody as and when required in terms of law.

On the other hand, the counsel of the arrested MLA submitted that his client is the sitting MLA of Saikul A/C and that he is a heart patient.

Filing a remand objection application along with a prayer for releasing the MLA on bail on medical grounds the counsel submitted the necessary medical documents before the Court and continued that Yamthong Haokip has been formally making himself available before the NIA Investigating Officer and as the question of absconding has never cropped up, neither custodial interrogation nor judicial custody is warranted.

The Court went through the judicial remand application and the bail application and after hearing both the counsels at length the Court came to the conclusion considering the nature of the case and the stage of investigation, judicial remand of the accused is necessary for the sake of proper investigation.

The Court further explained that the Special PP of NIA has not objected to remanding the MLA and putting him in the security ward of JNIMS and on top of that, the remand objection prayer of the MLA prayed for the MLA to be admitted to a medical facility having adequate equipment during the period of custody if at all he is remanded in judicial custody. With such facts and circumstances, the Special NIA Court decided to remand the MLA in judicial custody for a period of 15 days, till September 7. The Court also directed the IO of the case to inform the jail authority about the medical condition of the MLA and to admit him in the security ward of JNIMS straightaway after complying with necessary procedures. The Court further directed the number of visitors to the security ward to be limited to the MLA’s wife, any of the children, the PRO and an attendant.

The daily attendants for the accused in the security ward should be one child at a time, his wife, PRO and the verified/identified attendant, the Court added.

It also directed the Superintendent of JNIMS Hospital to make sure that the direction given regarding the attendance is strictly followed and further directed the Superintendent to take steps to identify and verify the attendant before entering the security ward as and when required.

The Court also allowed the counsel of the MLA to meet him in the security ward as and when required.

With the said directions, the Court rejected the bail application and disposed the remand application.

It may be mentioned that NIA raided the residence of MLA Yamthong Haokip at Mantripukhri for two consecutive days (on July 30 and 31) in connection with the missing arms case.

During the raid, NIA recovered Rs 26.40 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh, one 9mm pistol (which was among those missing from the 2nd Manipur Rifles Arms Kote), one Berreta pistol, one unregistered 9mm Pietro Beretta Gardone, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, 22 live 0.32 pistol ammunition rounds, 15 live ammunition rounds of 9mm pistol, 4 live ammunition rounds of 7.62 rifle and 4 live ammunition rounds of AK series.

On the first day of the raid, MLA Yamthong Haokip was rushed to Sky Hospital for treatment after his health deteriorated and on the next day, the MLA was taken to New Delhi for further treatment in an air ambulance before he was formally arrested by the NIA in connection with the case today. It may also be mentioned that NIA also visited the residence of Saitu MLA Ngamthang Haokip at Sajenthong official quarter and his private residence at Pureiromba Khongnangkhong on August 2 and 3, taking along one of the accused of the case, Thokchom Diamond (driver of MLA Yamthong Haokip). Till date, NIA has arrested 11 individuals in connection with the case which include MLA Yamthong Haokip (75) s/o (L) Haokhothang Haokip of Mantripukri (opposite MICO), Thokchom Diamond (31) s/o Th Sunil Kumar of Kwakeithel Mayakoibi Mamang Leikai, Laishram Anil Kumar (35) s/o L Ibomcha of Sangaiprou Mamang Leikai, Laishram Damudor alias Thembung (27) s/o L Jatra of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi, Haobam Brojendro (39) s/o H Tombi of Kwakeithel Nganappithong, Ngamboi Haokip alias Raju (38) s/o (L) Dongmang Haokip of Lioibol Khunou Waroiching Leimaram Maning, Kangpokpi, Paonam Shantikumar (50) s/o (L) P Shamu Singh of Kwakeithel Mayaikoibi Ningthoujam Leikai, Mathurabashimayum Hiranjoy Sharma alias Ngoubi (34) s/o M Haridas of Tera Sapam Leirak, Narayan Chhetry (44) s/o (L) Man Bahadur Chhetry of Bhimpokhara, Ward No 6, Baglung, Nepal (presently staying at 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifle family lines) and Nellikattil Podiyan Damodaran (59) s/o (L) Podiyan of Pathanam Thitta Kerala (presently staying at 2nd battalion Manipur Rifle family lines).

All the accused are presently lodged in Sajiwa Central Jail.