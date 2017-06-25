Missing case of woman concerns CSOs

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : Demonstrating deep concern over the sudden disappearance of a lady, Khundrakpam Ningol Bimola daughter of (L) Kh Gulamjat from Litan Sareikhong bazar, Ukhrul district on June 20, a joint consultative meeting under the chairmanship of Litan Sareikhong, Henthang Baite (chief of Litan Sareikhong) was held today and a number of resolutions were adopted.

Expressing deep concern over the sudden disappearance of Bimola, the joint consultative meeting resolved to extend full co-operation to the Police Department in the search of the missing person.

The meeting also endorsed the chairman of Aze Longphang, chief of Litan Sareikhong and chairman of Litan Sareikhong Tangkhul to initiate the search with the Police Department.

The meeting also appealed to any Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the disappearance of the woman not to call any strike/bandh in the interest of the public and for cordial relationship amongst the various communities of Manipur.

The consultative meeting also appealed to any individual/group concerned to release the woman without any condition at the earliest if she is under their captivity.

Representatives from the Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL), Tangkhul Shanao Long (TSL), ADC Ukhrul, Aze Longphang, Litan Sareikhong VA, Litan Sareikhong Tangkhul and other civil society organisations attended the consultative meeting.

A total of 31 persons representing different civil society organisations appended their signatures to a joint statement issued to the press today.