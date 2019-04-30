Missing folks yet to be traced, Navy divers arrive to aid search

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30 : The three individuals who have been missing since their boat capsized at Maphou dam under the impact of cyclone Fani are yet to be found and a special team of Indian Navy divers reached Imphal late in the evening in a special aircraft to help in the search.

It may be mentioned that in the evening of April 28, two boats carrying 12 people, capsized at Mapithel dam, near Chadong, following the strong winds as a result of cyclone Fani. Nine were rescued, but three remain missing even to this day.

As per the request of the State Government, special divers of NDRF came and carried out rescue operations using sophisticated equipment like sonar. But even now, the three missing persons are nowhere to be found.

On the other hand, a 10 member diving team of the Indian Navy will reach Imphal at midnight, along with many equipment and they will take part in the rescue operation from tomorrow.

According to Professor Arunkumar of Earth Science, Manipur University, who is also taking part in the rescue operation, the equipment used including ground penetration radar, echo sounder and sonar, cannot locate the missing people as they are not powerful enough.

He also explained that the water level of the dam is extremely deep and the presence of trees and other undergrowth is posing great difficulties in the operation. On the other hand, it is reported that one Jim Jojo of Ramrei village, acted swiftly as soon as the boats capsized and rushed to rescue the people on a boat.

Speaking to The Sangai Express, Jim Jojo, who is studying in class XII at Manipur Public School, said that on that fateful day, he was at the banks of the dam when the incident occurred. He narrated that when he reached the people, he saw some clinging to the capsized boats while others were floating away from the boats.

Shoes and flip-flops suspected to be of the missing people were found from the capsized boats.



