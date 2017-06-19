Missing woman found dead

CCpur, Jun 18 : The lifeless body of Chingzasiam (46) who went missing since last week was located today on the outskirt of Suangnal village in Singngat sub division.

She was heading for the village from their temporary residence in New Lamka when she went missing on Wednesday last.

As she failed to turn up at the village on time, family and relatives stepped out looking for her. With the woman still remaining untraced for more than two days, various philanthropic organizations stepped in to help the family, and mass searches have been initiated since.

After 10 days of frantic search, her lifeless body was located in the wilds of Suangnal village yesterday. Her body was brought to the district hospital here at around 9 pm and it was taken to Imphal today for conducting an autopsy.