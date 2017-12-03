JIRIBAM, Dec 2: A woman named Yumnam Dilibala Devi (48) d/o (L) Yumnam Chouduri Singh and Yumnam (O) Kashbati Devi of Dibong Makha Leikai, Jiribam has been reportedly missing since November 24. According to family members, a missing person report and FIR have been filed at the Jiribam police. Family members are requesting if anyone have information regarding the missing person to contact mobile no 7085360858/ 9612704435 or contact the nearest police station.
