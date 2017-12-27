Mission for artisans, craftsmen gets rolling

Imphal, Dec 27 (DIPR):Textiles, Commerce and Industry Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today said the Government has finished registration for establishing Mission for Economic Empowerment of Traditional Artisans/ Craftsmen (MEETAC). The mission is aimed towards attaining the goal of self–employment and inclusive development and economic empowerment to traditional artisans/craftsmen of the State.

Speaking at a one-day awareness cum biometric registration of handloom weavers, the Minister said that the State Government is committed to promote the weavers of the State.

The Minister maintained that the State has maximum number of weavers as weaving is a part of ‘our tradition’.

He also encouraged the weavers to apply for weaver’s identity card as it is mandatory in applying for the various central sponsored schemes. The Central Government is trying to produce cost effective solar power loom which will increase production as well as income of the weavers, he added.

Minister Thongam Bis-wajit stated that handloom and handicraft delivery scheme was launched with an aim to save time and increase production of the weavers. He instructed the weavers to be sincere and undergo training to avail benefits of various schemes launched by the Government. He said entrepre- neurship is the way to decrease the unemployment rate in the State.

Stating that the Government is planning to revive the spinning mill at Loitang Khunou, the Minister said that germination process for cotton has been successful at Moreh and Jiribam. The weavers of the State will benefit if the raw materials are produced in sufficient quantity.

Legal District Manager, SBI, Imphal West, N Nimai Singh urged weavers to submit their Aadhar Cards and mobile numbers and repay the loans on time. During the function, more than 500 weavers were enrolled.

The one day awareness cum biometric registration of handloom weavers was organised by District Handlooms & Textiles, Imphal West at Yumnam Huidrom Thiyam Leishangkhong Community Hall and was attended by O Lukhoi Singh, MLA, Wangoi A/C and K. Lamlee Kamei, Director, Handlooms and Textiles, Government of Manipur.