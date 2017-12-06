IMPHAL, Dec 5: Health and Family Welfare Department organised a media sensitisation programme in connection with the 3rd round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush, at its conference hall today.

Speaking at the event, Health and Family Welfare Director, Dr K Rajo said that intensified Mission Indradhanush is implemented with the aim of providing immunisation against diseases like diptheria, titanus, hepatitis B, influenza, TB, polio, measles etc.

He explained that the intensified Mission Indradhanush is aimed at Chandel, Ukhrul, Churachandpur, Tamenglong districts as the hill districts face immense difficulties during vaccination programmes due to lack of proper connectivity.

Intensified Mission Indradhanush aims to cover 90 percent and above of the target people by the year 2018, he added.

K Rajo said that the 3rd round of Intensified Mission Indradhanush will begin from December 7 and appealed to all the people, CSOs, clubs, social leaders etc to provide every possible cooperation and support.

Vaccination campaign for measles and rubella will begin from the middle of February and the Department has taken up every necessary steps to ensure the success of the campaign, he added.

The Director also conveyed that the immunization cell present in the Health and Family Welfare Department has all the necessary medicines and urged the people to take the benefits provided by the Department.

Nodal Officer (Immunisation) Dr Th Nandakishore and Senior Project Officer, UNDP, Sharat Yadav were also present at the programme.