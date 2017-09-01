Imphal, Aug 31: MITL de-feated Dibong GP (A) 15-8 in the 2nd Th Hera Singh Men’s Veteran kang Tournament 2017, which is organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association (AJSA), at the Kalimai Mandhob today.
Dibong GP (B) will clash with LEC Dibong in tomorrow’s match.
MITL defeat Dibong GP (A) in Th Hera kang
