MITL glides smoothly into Th Hera Kang’s final

Jiribam, Sep 15: MITL defeated CKA by 17-9 to storm into semi-final of the 2nd Th Hera Men’s Veteran Kang Tournament 2017, which is organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association (AJSA) and held at the Kalimai Mandap today.

Now MITL will face the the winner of the second semi-final between LEC and Dibong GP (A), which is scheduled tomorrow.