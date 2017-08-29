MITL thrash LEC in opening match of Th Hera Men’s Veteran Kang

Jiribam, Aug 28: The 2nd Th Hera Singh Men’s Veteran Kang Tournament 2017 commenced today at Jiribam Kalimai Mandhob. In the opening match, MITL drubbed LEC by a margin of 16-5.

Organised by the All Jiribam Sport Association, the championship is featuring six teams that will compete in a round robin league round from which four teams will vie for the semi-final stage.