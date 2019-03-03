Mizoram Prohibition Bill

Newmai News Network

AIZAWL, Mar 3 : Drafting of Prohibition Bill to replace the existing Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition & Control) or MLPC Act, 2014 is on the verge of completion, according to Mizoram Excise minister, Dr K Beichhua.

He told a local cable TV “Zonet” on Sunday that officials of the State Excise Department and law experts are currently working on the Bill to ensure that it is being tabled in the upcoming session. Dr K Beichhua also said that experts in the State’s Law Department and officials of Excise Department recently convened a joint meeting on the clause and features of the Draft Bill, which was referred to Law Department for revision.

He added that the Law Department is currently working on revision of the Bill. The Minister further said that the Prohibition Bill will be tabled for legislation in the upcoming Budget session to be held from March 12.

Before the Assembly polls last year, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by Zoramthanga had promised that it would bring back “Total Prohibition”, if it comes to power. Beichhua said the Government is committed to its pre-poll promises of imposing prohibition.

It can also be noted here that Chief minister Zoramthanga had said that his Government would legislate a stringent law to ban liquor. The Mizoram Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1995 that restricts the sale of alcohol was introduced by Lal Thanhawla led Congress Government in 1997 and came into force for about 17 years till 2015.