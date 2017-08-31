Mizoram thrash Arunachal in Sub-Junior National Football

Imphal, Aug 30: Organised by the All Manipur Football Association with the support from the All India Football Federation, the Sub-Junior National Football Champion-ship 2016-17 (NE Zone Qualifying Round) com-menced this afternoon at the Artificial Turf Ground, Khuman Lampak.

Six teams divided into two groups are taking part in the championship that began today with an opening cere- mony that was graced by Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and S Sanatomba, president of the AMFA.

In the opening match, Mizoram thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by 4-1. Lalnungjirao (10′, 36′) led for the Mizo team with a brace while Lalrenlien (32′) and Lal Biaklou (44) added a goal each. Khojangbiung (35′) saved the match for Arunachal Pradesh from a complete rout with one goal.

Unwanted delay

The late arrival of the chief guest delayed the beginning of the match today by half an hour. To aggravate the situation, the match commissioner had to hold off the match due to the missing medical equipment of the automated external defibrillator. Somehow the match started after a delay of one hour.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya will clash with Tripura in tomorrow’s duel of the championship.