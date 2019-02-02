Mizoram to launch bus service to CCpur

Newmai News Network

AIZAWL, Feb 1 : Mizoram Government will soon launch inter-State transport services to neighbouring States and Myanmar.

State Transport Minister, TJ Lalnuntluanga said that massive efforts are on to launch bus services between Aizawl and Churachandpur in Manipur and Tahan in Chin State of Myanmar, where the Mizo community live.

Mizoram currently has inter-State public transport service with only neighbouring Assam.

Lalnuntluanga said that Mizoram State Transport (MST) service is currently not functioning due to several reasons. “However, efforts are being taken under the leadership of Chief Minister, Zoramthanga to improve the system,” he added. He also said that the Government will purchase new buses and replace old ones to increase transport services and create new routes. Assistance would be sought from the Centre, besides State resources to execute this project, he added.

Lalnuntluanga, who was elected from Champhai south defeating former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in the State Assembly elections held on November 28 last year, said the State Government is also taking massive efforts to establish inland transport system, besides improving road transport. Expressing concern over the increasing traffic snarl and cases of road accident in the State due to rapid increase in the number of vehicles, the Minister said measures are being taken to introduce new rules for purchase of vehicles.

He also said that the highest number of road accidents involved two-wheeler bikes due to faulty driving.

“The State Government is mulling to introduce new regulations where people will be allowed to buy two-wheeler bikes on production of driving license,” he said. He added that the Government would take massive efforts to reduce cases of road accident by 50 per cent in two years.