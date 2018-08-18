MKA condoles

IMPHAL, Aug 17 : Manipur Kang Association deeply condoled the sudden demise of Ningombam Jugeshwor, the first president of Bangladesh Manipuri Kang Federation on August 12 at his residence at Ramnagar Manipur Para, Srimangol, Bangladesh.

Jugeshwar who played a crucial role in developing the game of Kang in Bangladesh and introduction of Ningtam Kang Tournament, was remembered in a condolence meeting organised by Manipur Kang Association. The members of the association also observed two minutes silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul during the meeting, said a press statement issued by E Sobha Singh, secretary, Manipur Kang Association.