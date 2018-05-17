MLA clarifies

IMPHAL, May 16: Referring to the alleged sexual assault on a minor girl by four persons at Thanga Salam Leikai, Thanga AC MLA T Robindro who is also the Chairman of PDA clarified that he has never tried to save any of the accused in the case.

Addressing media persons at PDA office today, Robindro said that three of the four accused have been arrested and a SIT has been formed by the police to nab the remaining one.

He said that the allegation made by Socialist Students’ Union of Manipur that he interfered in the bid to arrest one of the accused, is unfortunate. The MLA clarified that he is not related to the four accused in the case in any manner.