MLA decries

IMPHAL, Feb 13: While decrying the act of burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren within his residential compound by a group of anti-CAB protesters yesterday, MLA Soibam Subhaschandra has appealed to all the people not to do anything which may project the mass civil movement in the wrong light.

Speaking to media persons today, Subhaschandra said that he too has been taking part in the people’s movement and he has been always working in line with the pulse and wish of the people of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC.

He then appealed to all the people to refrain from burning effigies inside residential compounds of not only BJP MLAs but all MLAs.