MLA K Meghachandra seeks anticipatory bail

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30: Wangkem MLA K Meghachandra filed an anticipatory bail to the High Court of Manipur today, in connection with an FIR which lodged against him for threatening a police Constable during the recent Lok Sabha election.

The anticipatory bail hearing filed by K Meghachandra as petitioner against the State of Manipur and five others as respondents, was listed before the Single Bench High Court of Manipur comprising of Justice Muralidaran.

The Court heard the counsel of both parties and during the hearing, the counsels of the respondents sought time to file counter application.

Eventually, the matter was posted by the Court on May 10, apart from ruling that there shall be an order of interim bail till that time.

The anticipatory bail was filed following an FIR lodged against K Meghachandra under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989, for threatening a police Constable of suspension, during poll duty at Nongpok Keithelmanbi Primary School on April 18. It may be mentioned that video clips of the said incident even went viral on social media.