Lungnila Elizabeth remembered on her 14th death anniversary

MLA Radheshyam calls for unity against terrorism in State

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Hiyanglam A/C MLA Dr Y Radheshyam who is also the Chairman of MANIDCO and MANITRON has called upon the people belonging to different communities to stand unitedly against terrorism in the State.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 14th death anniversary observance of Lungnila Elizabeth organised by Maami Artists Association at Vishal Mega Mart Shopping Complex (under construction) at Takhellambam Konjin Hiyangthang, Imphal West today.

The observance function was sponsored by Kh Inaoba, N Nandakishwore and their families.

Lamenting the murder of Lungnila Elizabeth just for ransom, Radhesyam asserted that the death anniversary observance of Lungnila Elizabeth sends messages to every people about the need to prevent further atrocities committed against innocent children.

The observance is also an occasion to take a pledge together against every form of terrorism in the State, he said.

The MLA appealed to the people to thwart occurrence of such terrorism acts in the future by creating a united force irrespective of community, religion and hill-valley differences.

Lauding the organisers and sponsors of the function, Radheshyam further appealed to the people to live harmoniously and forgive each other and resolve any differences together.

Taking part in the function, social scientist Dr Dhanabir Laishram interpreted the death anniversary observance of Lungnila Elizabeth as an occasion that bridges the emotional and integration gap between the hill and valley people.

Recounting that the fall of the Berlin Wall led West Germany and East Germany to re-emerge as one country leaving aside all the hatred feelings between the two sides, he exuded confidence that the rift between the hill and valley people could be easily resolved when there is emotional attachment between them.

He also observed that the death anniversary observance of Lungnila Elizabeth sends a strong message about human trafficking. He urged the people to be cautious from human traffickers.

Giving keynote address at the function, Kh Inaoba said that the death anniversary of Lungnila Elizabeth has been observing since the past many years in remembrance of the gruesome murder of the girl, that sent shock waves across the State.

The function was also attended by many eminent personalities from different walks of life.

Floral tributes were paid to the portrait of Lungnila Elizabeth as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Mention may be made that 8-year-old Lungnila Elizabeth who was studying Class IV at Little Flower School was kidnapped from her school. Later the girl was found brutally murdered in a place in Imphal on November 4, 2003 after her whereabouts remained traceless for many days.

She was murdered in connection with a monetary demand made by a gang group. Lungnila Elizabeth was the daughter of the then Education Minister Francis Ngajokpa.