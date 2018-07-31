MLA’s house raided

IMPHAL, Jul 30 : NIA personnel today raided the residence of Saikul Assembly Constituency MLA Yamthong Haokip and recovered a huge cache of arms, said a source on being contacted.

The raid was conducted in connection with the arms missing case from the Arms Kote of 2nd Manipur Rifles that rocked the State some time back.

The case was handed over the NIA by the State Government some time back and some police personnel have been put under suspension in connection with the case.

The source further said that the raid was conducted at the Mantripukhri residence of the MLA.