MLA’s house stormed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 12 : A large number of locals from different leikais stretching from Langthabal to Hiyangthang (Mayai Lambi) stormed the residence of BJP MLA from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC Soibam Subhaschandra and burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Biren at his courtyard today afternoon.

Carrying the effigies of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister the protesters marched with black flags and swiftly proceeded towards the residence of the MLA.

Seeing the huge number of people marching towards the residence of the MLA, police personnel and people of the MLA’s locality who were also on a protest tried to stop the onward march.

The protesters who were marching towards the MLA’s residence explained that they just wanted to have a word with the MLA on CAB and assured that they had not come to damage or attack the residence of the MLA.

A hot argument followed between the two sides with the marchers towards the residence of the MLA explaining that they are also from the same Assembly Constituency and all they wanted was for the MLA to say something to them on the CAB.

Sensing trouble, some locals from the MLA locality blocked the road leading towards the residence of the MLA from the main road but the marchers from Mayai Lambi side pushed their way through and entered the compound of the MLA. The effigies were then burned at the compound of the MLA.

There at the compound of the MLA, the protesters burned the effigies of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. Soon after the incident additional police personnel led by SP Imphal West Haobijam Jogeshchandra rushed to the MLA’s locality to control the situation and prevent any kind of unwanted incident.